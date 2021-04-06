Refugee families urge Biden to keep promise to up admissions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The families of refugees and their supporters, including 124 elected officials, have sent President Joe Biden a letter urging him to make good on his promise to boost refugee admissions to the United States. Biden presented a plan to Congress two months ago to raise the number of admissions to 62,500 for the 2021 budget year, and to eliminate restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump. But Biden has not issued a presidential determination since his administration notified Congress, as required by law. According to resettlement agencies, the Biden administration has not explained the delay, which has kept Trump’s rules in place and kept out thousands of refugees.