Sabres sitting Taylor Hall in anticipation he’ll be traded

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres are taking the precautionary step of scratching forward Taylor Hall for their game at New Jersey in anticipation he will will be traded in the coming days. Team spokesman Chris Dierken announced Hall will not be in the lineup in providing the update shortly after interim coach Don Granato called it a possibility before concluding his teleconference call with the media. The decision to sit Hall comes in the final week before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday, and with the slumping Sabres in sell-off mode. Hall is the NHL’s 2018 MVP and signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Buffalo in October.