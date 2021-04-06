Serbia’s leader chooses Chinese-made vaccine for own shot

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has finally rolled up his sleeve for a coronavirus vaccine to encourage his country’s increasingly skeptical citizens to get the shots themselves. A live TV broadcast showed the 51-year-old Vucic taking a jab of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine in a remote village in eastern Serbia on Tuesday. He elected to get the Sinopharm vaccine as some experts have suggested that a third shot of the Chinese vaccine may be required because two doses don’t appear to produce enough protection. The populist Serbian president had promised for months to get vaccinated but found different reasons to postpone the event.