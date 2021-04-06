Small businesses may need to pivot again post-pandemic

(WKOW) -- The pandemic forced many businesses to rethink their strategies, especially when it comes to how to market themselves.

Even though Wisconsin could be just months away from a post-pandemic life, businesses will likely still have to reinvent how to target their customers.

27 News spoke to president and founder of The Evoke Agency Kelly Ehlers. She said it's been especially important for brands to stand out online.

"It is definitely the need for great content, the great the need for great ecommerce strategies, and then also the ability to be very agile and pivot," Ehlers explained.

She went on to say that some pandemic business habits may stick, like working from home. If the work is proving to be productive, companies may choose to have employees work half the time remotely and half the time in the office.