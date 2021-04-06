Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds

DALLAS (AP) — Texas and Louisiana are suing the federal government, alleging immigration officials have declined to take custody of people who’ve been convicted of crimes and are subject to deportation. The states sued in a federal court in Houston on Tuesday. They contend President Joe Biden’s policy changes allow immigrants convicted of crimes to be released rather than held for deportation at the end of their sentences. The lawsuit comes after Texas officials said Immigration and Customs Enforcement had been prepared to release three men convicted of sex offenses, in an apparent misapplication of Biden’s enforcement directives. ICE declined to comment.