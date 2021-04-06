‘The Boss’: Former Badgers share favorite Barry Alvarez moments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barry Alvarez's statement when he was first hired showed he could talk the talk. 32 years later after fully transforming Badger athletics, many Badger greats confirmed the longtime athletic director and former coach walked the walk.

Wisconsin native and NFL running back Melvin Gordon was always marveled by Alvarez's swagger and demeanor.

"It was about how he carried himself," said Gordon, former Badger running back. "When we wanted to get some things done, we talked to the boss and he always came through."

Alvarez stories also came in on social media from current NFL players including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Son... there’s this school up north, University of Wisconsin. They’ve got this Hall of Fame Coach, Barry Alvarez. You should play for him one day” -My dad HBW III when I was 10.



Thanks for everything Coach. Grateful we got to spend such quality time together that year!

"When you think about Wisconsin athletics, Barry Alvarez was the architect behind them," said Badger Hall of Famer and former NFL lineman Joe Thomas. "He was really good at teaching his coaches but also bringing in those coaches that could teach the players."

Paul Chryst learned from Alvarez multiple times as a former player, former tight ends coach, and the now head coach for Badger football.

"The first time I was back coaching tight ends, he said 'Trust yourself and be who you are and I thought that resonated then,'" said Chryst.

Former Badger athletic director Pat Richter took a chance on Alvarez and the move paid dividends.

"That's exactly why we wanted to bring Barry in as a football coach: to be successful, be confident, [and] do all the things necessary to bring back respectability to the Badgers," said the former AD of 15 years.

Right next to Richer's, Alvarez's statue stands tall cemented into the ground outside of Camp Randall Stadium, which feels like a subtle testament to the foundation he built from the ground up.