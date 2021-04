Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has summoned China’s ambassador after the embassy suggested on Twitter that it could take action against two Turkish politicians who criticized Beijing’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community. A Foreign Ministry official said the ambassador was summoned to the ministry on Tuesday, but did not give further details. Earlier, the Chinese Embassy tagged Meral Aksener, the head of the opposition Good Party, and Ankara’s mayor, Mansur Yavas, in two Twitter posts in which it defended Beijing’s policies and said “the Chinese side reserves its right to a rightful response.” The comment was widely interpreted as a threat against the two politicians and caused a social media outrage in Turkey.