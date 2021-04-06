UN warns over 27 million Congolese suffer from acute hunger

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two U.N. agencies are warning that over 27 million people in Congo are suffering from acute hunger, a record high. They said this means almost one-third of the conflict-wracked African nation’s estimated 87 million people urgently need food. The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program said nearly 7 million people of the needy are at the emergency level. They said all 27.3 million Congolese need urgent action to save lives, reduce gaps in food availability, and protect livelihoods. The U.N. agencies said conflict, especially in the mineral-rich east and central region, remains a key cause of hunger.