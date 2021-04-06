UW Health, Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce partner for vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health teamed up with the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to vaccinate essential workers.

Latinx-owned businesses, like restaurants and markets, were able to get their workers vaccinated at a clinic on Monday.

Nearly 200 people got their shots.

"It means everything because my job, my business depends on me being well, and being able to be there to open my store, and take care of my customers who happen to be health care workers seeking to purchase their scrubs," said Eleana Rodriguez who was vaccinated at the clinic.

Right now, data from UW Health shows the rate of vaccinations is lower in communities of color.

"It is vitally important to ensure racial equity in vaccination,” said Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, the vice president and chief diversity officer at UW Health. “At UW Health we stand committed to address these disparities through our vaccine racial equity initiative by creating dedicated access and removing barriers such as language and transportation.”

UW Health reported it's planning similar partnerships with other community groups for vaccination clinics in the coming months.