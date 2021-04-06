Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

HELSINKI (AP) — A Norwegian museum says that a famous statue of a baby boy stomping his feet in anger has been removed from a park in the capital, Oslo, for repairs after someone vandalized it by trying to saw off its left ankle. The bronze Sinnataggen sculpture is considered a national treasure and is arguably the most famous work by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland, who died in 1943 and also designed the Nobel Peace Prize medal. It depicts a small angry boy and was most likely modeled in 1928, the Vigeland Museum said, adding that “someone tried to saw over the left ankle of the sculpture” early Tuesday. The statue will be placed back in its original place “as soon as possible”