Warm and wet at times in the coming days

MADISON (WKOW) - Another day, another 70 degree high at least!

Warm weather continues Tuesday with most in the region likely reaching the upper 70s this afternoon, possibly 80 degrees for some.

Winds continue out of the south, a bit breezy this afternoon. Feeling nice with speeds fairly low around 5-10, up to 15.

Shower/sprinkles are possible this morning, mainly west of Madison.

The skies dry out by afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next shot of rain and or thunderstorms arrives tomorrow afternoon likely pushing from west to east, north across the region.

Another shot of rain is likely Wednesday evening.

Chances start to ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday with Thursday being a decently rainy day. Less dry time on Thursday compared to other days where the majority was dry with slight rain chances.

Spring like highs continue, in the low 60s mainly into the weekend.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a very slight chance for an AM shower, otherwise partly sunny. High 78. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57. Wind: SW-S 5-10.

Wednesday: Cloudy & breezy, rain late afternoon/evening. High 73. Wind: S 5-15, G 25. T'showers likely overnight.



Thursday:Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low 52. High 62. Rain continues overnight.



Friday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Low 47. High 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered rain showers. Low 41. High 57.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Low 40. High 61.



Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Low 40. High 59.