MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- Voters in the Wisconsin Heights School District have rejected a referendum to build a new auditorium.

Check out more election results here.

The addition would have come with a $7.5 million price tag.

An FAQ page on the school district's webpage estimated that the auditorium would have had an annual tax increase of $94 on a $200,000 home.

The auditorium would have been added to the middle/high school campus.