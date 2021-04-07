Appeals court overturns 2016 Green Bay homicide conviction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the homicide conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 2016 killing in Green Bay.

The court on Tuesday ordered a new trial for Richard Arrington after ruling that the state violated his rights when police equipped another jail inmate with a recording device to document Arrington’s conversations.

Arrington was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Ricardo Gomez.

Defense attorneys had argued that the state infringed on Arrington’s right to counsel. WLUK-TV reports that police had supplied jail staff with a small digital recorder that was tucked into a band around the informant’s waist.

A hearing to reschedule the trial has not been set.