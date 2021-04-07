Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens. That strategy has served the home of the Masters well in previous debates over efforts to keep out Black and female members. So, it was no surprise when Chairman Fred Ridley played through any attempt to ensnare his club in another contentious issue. There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked the All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest the voting law.