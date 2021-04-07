Bayview housing community to hold vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Bayview housing community is hosting a vaccine clinic for its residents Wednesday, with the goal of getting doses and information to disadvantaged community members.

According to a news release from Bayview spokesperson Nate Schorr, the clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bayview Community Center.

Because many residents either don't have internet access or don't know how to use the internet, the community is working with Benevolent Specialist Project to provide an accessible clinic.

Multilingual staff and community members will be at the clinic to answer any questions residents may have. State representative Francesca Hong (D-Madison) and Madison alder Tag Evers will also volunteer at the clinic.

"Bringing the clinic directly to the community is an important step in ensuring that residents can get vaccinated," Schorr said in the release.