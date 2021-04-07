Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction

Biden jobs plan President Joe Biden is set to give remarks on his plans for job growth in the U.S. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

President Joe Biden is drawing a red line on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

He says he is open to compromise on how to pay for the plan but inaction is unacceptable.

The president turned fiery in a Wednesday afternoon speech, saying that the United States must build, invest and research for the future. Biden says failure to do so would amount to giving up on “leading the world.”

Biden allowed that “compromise is inevitable.”

He says the administration will be open to “good ideas in good faith negotiations.” But he added: “We will not be open to doing nothing.”