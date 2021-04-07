Cain, Brewers notch series win over Cubs

It's SO good to have LoCain back!



Cain's first homer of the year makes it 1-0 Brew Crew.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/xnGxW5zbYm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2021

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Lorenzo Cain may not be known for his power, but he supplied some when the Brewers needed it most.

His first home run, a solo shot to left, broke a scoreless tie in the eighth. His second, a three-run blast to straightaway center, put Milwaukee up for good.

The Brewers came out ahead 4-2 in 10 innings, with Cain driving in all four runs. Christian Yelich also put up three hits and a walk, but was stranded on base each time.

Starter Brandon Woodruff threw a gem, tossing seven shutout innings and only giving up one hit. He fanned eight batters and didn't issue a walk, bouncing back from a rocky Opening Day start.

Woodruff did not get credited with a win, as the Cubs tied the game after he finished his day.

For the Cubs, starter Kyle Hendricks joined Woodruff in pitching a shutout, although he dealt with substantially more traffic on the basepaths in his six innings, surrendering five hits.

The Brewers are back in action Thursday, squaring off with the Cardinals in St. Louis. 2020 Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Crew, with Cardinals mainstay Adam Wainwright starting on the other side.