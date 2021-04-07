Crash closes down State Hwy 73 south of Marshall

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- State Highway 73 is closed down in both directions after a car collided with a semi truck Wednesday morning.

According to Dane County Communications, an emergency call first came in at 9:54 a.m. for a collision between a car and a semi with injuries. There is no further information at time of writing on the severity or number of injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the roadway to remain closed for up to two hours.