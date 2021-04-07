Dry and warm at first, showers later

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful start to Wednesday with warm temperatures, a bit of a breeze and sunshine!

While the day starts dry, showers enter halfway through.

Temps highs likely reach the mid-70s once again. Five days in a row of high temperatures reaching 70 degrees, well above the average.

Winds are once again coming from the south, with speeds kicking up mid-afternoon reaching about 15 mph. Gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Cloud cover moves in first, mid-low level clouds moving in before evening.

The line of showers and possible thundershowers located in Iowa and Illinois should push into southwestern WI mid-afternoon. Showers will continue to push northeast through the afternoon into the evening hours.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible as the showers move through.

Scattered activity is possible overnight into Thursday, with shower chances continuing into Thursday. Thursday will likely be the wettest this week.

Temperatures will continue to stay mild, highs in the 60s and upper 50s through the weekend.

Rain chances continue also, paired with a decent amount of dry time.