Epic, Group Health Cooperative partner to create drive-thru vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the help of Epic, Group Health Cooperative opened a new, drive-thru vaccine clinic this week.

Epic donated its former headquarters building on Madison's west side for GHC to vaccinate patients.

"Watching people actually go through the line and actually get the vaccine is such a rewarding experience," said Sverre Roang with Epic. "I've been involved in a few of these efforts in the past couple of weeks. And the one thing I can say that I've seen on almost everybody is this huge sense of relief. And it's such an amazing thing to be a part of that, to be able to provide that to people."

Since the clinic is a drive-thru, people can stay in their cars from check-in to vaccination to observation.

Also, the location allows vaccinators to steer clear of the elements.

"It allows our staff to interact and monitor people really well, so this was a real godsend to us this wonderful location with a very, very efficient traffic flow," said Dr. Mark Huth, GHC's president and CEO.

"I think the great story here is two organizations realizing that working together, we can have a much bigger impact than if we were working individually. And this is one of the great stories here is Epic and Group Health Cooperative both realized that by working together, we could make a big impact in the community in these efforts to get people vaccinated," added Dr. Huth.

The clinic is available for anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vacine, not just GHC patients.

You can register for a vaccine through GHC online.