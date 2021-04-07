EXPLAINER: Questioning blurs meaning of ‘lawful but awful’

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death have spent the week listening to testimony from city police leaders and national experts on use of force. Testimony on Wednesday touched on a phrase that has become a short-hand description for the type of police interactions that spur demands for change in cities across the U.S.: “Lawful but awful.” The phrase typically refers to police shootings when the officer is found to have reasonably feared for their life and fired. Legal observers say Derek Chauvin’s defense will have a hard time making that case.