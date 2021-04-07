Final warm day as rain chances increase
MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for our fifth and final day in a row above 70° before a damp, milder pattern ahead.
SET UP
A slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system is moving in from the Central Plains causing rain chances to rise.
TODAY
Partly sunny and a bit breezy with winds at 5-15 mph from the south. Temps warm more than 20° above average to the mid 70s.
Around midday through the afternoon, a few showers will develop, so you may want the umbrellas.
TONIGHT
A higher chance for rain and even a few rumbles this evening and tonight with mild temperatures in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Cloudy and still a bit breezy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be milder in the mid 60s.
More rain is anticipated Thursday night, too.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered, lighter rain showers and temps in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and temps in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
There is another shot at showers in the morning hours with temps in the upper 50s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with light rain possible in the afternoon or evening and temps in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny and cooler with temps in the low 50s and a slight chance at rain.