Final warm day as rain chances increase

MADISON (WKOW) - Get ready for our fifth and final day in a row above 70° before a damp, milder pattern ahead.

SET UP

A slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system is moving in from the Central Plains causing rain chances to rise.

TODAY

Partly sunny and a bit breezy with winds at 5-15 mph from the south. Temps warm more than 20° above average to the mid 70s.

Around midday through the afternoon, a few showers will develop, so you may want the umbrellas.

Tree pollen remains high until rain moves in

TONIGHT

A higher chance for rain and even a few rumbles this evening and tonight with mild temperatures in the upper 50s.



THURSDAY

Cloudy and still a bit breezy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be milder in the mid 60s.



More rain is anticipated Thursday night, too.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered, lighter rain showers and temps in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and temps in the mid 50s.



SUNDAY

There is another shot at showers in the morning hours with temps in the upper 50s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with light rain possible in the afternoon or evening and temps in the upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with temps in the low 50s and a slight chance at rain.