Florida’s Medal of Freedom goes to FSU great Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden is the inaugural recipient of Florida’s Medal of Freedom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the medal during a ceremony Wednesday at the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee. The 91-year-old Bowden is one of college football’s winningest coaches. He coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, winning national titles in 1993 and 1999. Bowden left Florida State under a cloud because of an academic cheating scandal that prompted the NCAA to strip the team of several victories.