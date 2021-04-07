G20 working for deal on international corporate tax by July

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s finance minister says that Group of 20 ministers hope by their meeting in Venice in July to reach an agreement on international taxation. While the matter of international taxation has been in discussion for several years, Daniele Franco said Wednesday there has been an “acceleration in the process” this year. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, working within the G-20 framework. The discussions are focused on two pillars of global international taxation: The fair allocation of profits among different countries where multinationals operate, and the global minimum effective tax rate, Franco said.