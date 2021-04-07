Skip to Content

Goodwill Earth Day 50 Pound Challenge

MADISON (WKOW) -- To celebrate Earth Day, Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin (SCWI) is launching a donation challenge.

On Wednesday, David Johnson, communications coordinator at Goodwill SCWI joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to share more about their Earth Day 50 Pound Challenge and how you can get involved.

Johnson says they're challenging people, groups, businesses, and organizations to donate 50 pounds of clothes or goods to promote sustainability.

Snap a photo with your 50 pounds of goods to donate and share on social media with the hashtag #50lbChallenge.

Check out goodwillscwi.org to learn more.

