GOP lawmakers slam EPA chief over firing of science advisers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two House Republicans are demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency provide records related to an action by the agency’s leader removing dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina decried EPA Administrator Michael Regan’s action as an unwarranted “purge” based more on politics than science. Regan said the advisers appointed under the Trump administration were over friendly to business. He said the “reset” of the Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee would return EPA to its longtime practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts.