Iran sets new record for virus infections amid holiday surge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shattered its daily record for new coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day, with 20,954 new cases reported. The Wednesday data comes as the country is in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the coronavirus to date, following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which drove millions to travel to vacation spots across the country and to congregate in homes in defiance of government health guidelines. For months, Iran has struggled to curb the worst outbreak of the coronavirus in the Middle East.