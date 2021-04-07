Japan regulator bans nuke plant restart over lax safeguards

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant that was destroyed in a 2011 disaster says it will accept a penalty imposed by regulators over sloppy anti-terrorism measures at another nuclear plant it runs, a step that will prevent its desperately sought restart of the facility for at least a year. Tokyo Electric Power Co. made the announcement in response to a decision by the Nuclear Regulation Authority in late March to ban it from moving any nuclear materials at the reactor in Niigata prefecture. The measure will suspend all ongoing steps to restart the plant. Regulators found malfunctioning anti-terrorism equipment and inadequate protection of nuclear materials at multiple locations at the plant.