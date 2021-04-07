Judge tosses former Rep. Katie Hill’s suit against tabloid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit by former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill against the Daily Mail was dismissed by a judge who said the tabloid was protected under the First Amendment when it published nude photos of her. The judge on Wednesday accepted the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos was in the public interest. Hill’s lawyer indicated she would appeal. Hill resigned from Congress after nude pictures of her and an aide were leaked. She acknowledged having an affair with an aide but denied allegations of a relationship with a congressional staffer. A relationship with a staffer would have violated House rules.