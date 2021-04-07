Madison police arrest woman in connection to Park Street homicide; victim identified

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the person killed in Madison's first homicide of the year.

Isiah T. Davis, 23, died of "homicidal firearm related trauma," according to a press release from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Davis was shot on the 300 block of South Park Street Saturday, April 3. He latered died, making the shooting Madison's first homicide of 2021.

The death remains under investigation by the city of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide on Park Street from over the weekend.

Carmen Sharp, 19, was booked into the Dane County Jail yesterday, with party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide charges pending, according to online sheriff's office records.

A Madison police incident report updated Wednesday said that Sharp had been taken into custody as part of their investigation into the Saturday homicide.

Police did not offer specifics of how they believe Sharp was involved in the homicide.

One man died after the shooting on the 300 block of Park Street.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 9:30 p.m.

Sharp is scheduled to make her first court appearance Thursday.