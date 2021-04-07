Madison Police Dept. investigates reported sexual assault of teen

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are investigating the reported sexual assault of a teenager.

Officers were called to a home near Waltham Park shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the initial report indicated a 13-year-old had been abducted, but once officers arrived, they learned the victim had returned home prior to the 911 call being made.

According to the Madison Police Department incident report, the victim said they were taken from Waltham Park to an unknown location and then sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect. Police say the victim told them it happened sometime around 2:45 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.