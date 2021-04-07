Major economies support $650 billion boost in IMF resources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Finance officials of the world’s major economies have agreed on a proposal to boost the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $650 billion. It’s a way to provide more support to vulnerable countries struggling to deal with a global pandemic. The Group of 20 major industrial countries issued a joint statement that also announced the approval of a final six-month moratorium on debt payments by 73 of the world’s poorest countries. But international aid groups expressed unhappiness that the G-20 is saying the extension will be the final one to be offered.