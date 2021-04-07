Merkel backs ‘short, uniform lockdown’ across Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown her weight behind calls for a “short, uniform lockdown” as the country grapples with a high level of coronavirus cases fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain. German state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, have taken differing approaches lately. Some have continued to back limited reopening steps while others advocate a stricter shutdown. Armin Laschet, a governor who also leads Merkel’s party, called this week for a vaguely defined 2-3 week “bridge lockdown” to control infections while Germany steps up a so-far slow vaccination campaign.