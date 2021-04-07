Molson Coors launches organic beer and ‘Beer Run’ on National Beer Day

(WKOW) -- Molson Coors is launching its first organic beer and working to get people active on National Beer Day.

The new adult beverage is called Coors Pure. It's a light beer made with what the company is calling simple, quality ingredients. It has 92 calories and zero sugar.

Molson Coors is also asking people to participate in a "Beer Run." All you have to do is run in the shape of a Coors Pure can and you will have a chance to receive a free 12-pack of Coors Pure.

“As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life," says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors.

You can submit a screenshot of your Beer Run map by emailing beerrun@coorspure.com.