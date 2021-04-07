Nebraska college IDs aviation students killed in accident

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska community college has identified two international students who were killed last week at the school’s aviation maintenance facility in Sidney. A news release from Western Nebraska Community College said 21-year-old Yemin An, of Seoul, South Korea, and 24-year-old Zhaoxin Chen, of Xi’an, China, were killed April 1 while working on an airplane engine inside the facility. The college says both students were sophomores enrolled in Western Nebraska Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technician program. No other details were released about how the students died. The Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration are still investigating.