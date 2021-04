Have you ever thought about rappelling down 14 stories? On August 15th, you can step outside your comfort zone and support Gilda's Club at the same time. Lannia Stenz, executive director and CEO, and TJ Dooley, Gilda's Club ambassador, joined us to share more about the upcoming Over the Edge event and how you can get involved.

