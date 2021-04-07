Pop-up vaccine clinic provides shots to immigrants and refugees in Madison neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health officials partnered with an affordable housing community to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

The pop-up clinic was held in the Madison's Bayview community on Wednesday. It operated in partnership with Benevolent Specialists Projects, a free clinic that provides care to uninsured and low-income patients throughout South-Central Wisconsin.

The affordable housing community, which sits in the triangle formed by Regent Street, West Washington and Park Street, is home to 102 low-to moderate-income families who are primarily immigrants and refugees from over 12 countries.

Organizers say the clinic was designed to remove barriers to the vaccine. Many of Bayview’s residents don’t have MyChart, have spotty internet or don’t understand how to navigate the internet. A large share doesn’t have access to a car to drive to an available vaccine site.

"Getting the vaccine and something that is seen as sort of like the light at the end of the tunnel, it can seem even further away for some of these people," said Bayview Community Programs Manager Nate Schorr. "So this has meant so much to people to meet them where they are, and to help get them through the finish line here."

Bilingual staff and community leaders were also on hand to help translate questions and concerns.

The clinic was able to vaccinate 40 people with doses of Moderna. They will hold a second clinic May 5 to give people their second doses. Bayview has collected a waitlist and plans to hold more clinics to meet the need.