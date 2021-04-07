Skip to Content

River Valley School District cancels classes Thursday due to transportation issue

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- River Valley School District announced Wednesday evening that school will be canceled Thursday because Lamers is unable to provide transportation to students.

The district said staff will be available all day in their classroom for any help or questions from students or parents through phone call or email.

High school sports contact days will go on as scheduled. Middle School volleyball is canceled for Thursday.

