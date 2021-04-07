Rock County voters back Medicaid expansion

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County voters overwhelmingly voted to voice their support for Wisconsin expanding Medicaid access.

A referendum asked voters to say whether or not they favored the state expanding access to the federal government healthcare coverage benefit under the Affordable Care Act.

A vast majority, 14,974, votes said that the state should expand access to Medicaid, while 4,311 voted against it.

The referendum was advisory, meaning that lawmakers do not have to act based on its results.

Expanding Medicaid is ultimately up to the Republican-controlled state Legislature who have made no attempts to expand access to the federal benefit since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010.