Rwanda’s Kagame welcomes French ‘truth’ about the genocide

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Wednesday described a French report documenting France’s role in the 1994 genocide as “a good thing,” welcoming efforts in Paris to “move forward with a good understanding of what happened” 27 years after the massacres that shocked the world. Kagame spoke before dignitaries and others in an arena in the capital, Kigali, at the start of a week during which the central African country will commemorate the genocide. Kagame said he welcomes the new French report, asserting that his government’s interpretation of the report is that then-French leader Francois Mitterrand knew that a genocide against the Tutsis was being planned in Rwanda.