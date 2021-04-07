Shooting at Milwaukee gas station leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- Milwaukee police say they're working to find who shot several people outside a gas station on the city's northwest side.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, the shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday near 26th Street and W. Capitol Drive.

A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died on scene.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 26-year-old Illinois man were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to survive

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.