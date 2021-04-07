Special Weather Statement issued April 7 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ064-065-070-072015-

Walworth-Waukesha-Jefferson-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH…

SOUTHWESTERN WAUKESHA AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 249 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitewater,

moving north at 35 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Whitewater, North Prairie, Palmyra, Richmond, La Grange, Eagle,

Hebron and Millard.