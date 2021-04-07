Special Weather Statement issued April 7 at 3:14PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ064-065-072100-

Waukesha-Jefferson-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN WAUKESHA AND

SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 312 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Palmyra, or 9

miles northwest of East Troy, moving north at 30 mph.

Winds up to around 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Whitewater, Pewaukee, Hartland, Delafield, Wales, Oconomowoc, Ottawa,

Dousman, North Prairie, Palmyra, Rome, Eagle, Nashotah, Hebron,

Waterville, Sullivan, Oconomowoc Lake, Summit, Genesee Depot and

Lapham Peak St Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.