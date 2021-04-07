Special Weather Statement issued April 7 at 3:59PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ051-058-059-065-072200-

Dodge-Waukesha-Washington-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FOND DU LAC…

WAUKESHA…WASHINGTON AND EASTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 358 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Horicon to Hartford to Waukesha. Movement

was northeast at 30 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, Fond Du Lac, New Berlin, Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, West

Bend, Muskego, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Pewaukee, Waupun, Sussex,

Hartland, Ripon, Mukwonago, Delafield, Jackson, Elm Grove, Mayville

and Slinger.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.