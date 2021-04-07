Stray bullet hits Kansas tourist near NYC’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a tourist from Kansas has been hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet near New York’s Times Square. Police say the 44-year-old man was shot shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue. Police do not believe he was the intended target. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is stable. The Daily News reports that the victim told police he attended Tuesday’s Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took a train or bus back to New York. Police say he was headed to his hotel when he was shot. No arrests have been made.