The Studio Yoga closes permanently due to COVID-19 losses

MADISON (WKOW) -- With yoga classes remaining impractical thanks to COVID-19, The Studio Yoga will close down after 10 years in Madison.

In a Facebook post, the company said that the pandemic caused major financial losses. With health and safety restrictions still in place, establishing a plan to resume normal operations is impractical.

"Despite the vaccine rollout, we cannot identify a clear and consistent path forward that is in the best interest of the public health. The landlord has signed a new tenant whose business is not at the mercy of the virus and we completely understand his position," the company said in its post.

