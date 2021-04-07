The Weeknd is top nominee for May’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are among the top nominees for next month’s iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Weeknd’s eight nominations include male artist of the year and song of the year, for “Blinding Lights.” Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion earned seven nods each, including hip-hop artist of the year. Ricch is also a contender for male artist of the year, with Megan Thee Stallion vying for top female artist honors. The ceremony honors 2020′s most-played artists and songs on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app. The show will air live on Fox TV and be available on iHeartMedia radio and the app.