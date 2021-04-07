Thunderstorms, rain move into Southern WI

MADISON (WKOW) - A few rounds of showers have tried to hit the ground, but mid-level air is winning out.

Although, rain is starting to fall in other regions of the viewing area.

Rain will continue, scattered, and disorganized through the day/night.

Mainly, relatively light to moderate rain will move north through south central Wisconsin through late-afternoon and evening.

Behind that round, dry weather will return before another round of rain and thunderstorms hit.

The second round will possibly bring heavier, widespread rain.

This will continue through early morning hours, into majority of Thursday.