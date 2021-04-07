THURSDAY AT 10: Family visits return for seniors in isolation

For more than a year, seniors living in care facilities across Wisconsin have been isolated from their loved ones.

"It was like somebody put us in a box and closed it. It was rough. Really, really, rough," said Ruth Hutchison, who lives at Attic Angel in Middleton.

The senior centers had to go into lockdown, not allowing anyone inside, as the coronavirus pandemic surged.

Hutchison's daughter struggled knowing that her mother was suffering, but not being able to visit.

"There's so many levels of frustration and then just not being able to kind of verify how she's doing with my own eyes," she said.

It was frustrating for Wilbur Hollis at New Glarus Home, too.

"Oh, yeah. Especially when you're always used to being close by," he told 27 News.

"All this whole time, we've been just scared to death that we're never going to be able to touch and hug our dad again," his daughter Jodi Hollis said.

But as vaccinations came to senior living facilities, 2021 has brought hope and in-person visits again.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, how these families got through the past year of isolation from their loved ones and their recent reunions.