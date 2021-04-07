Wisconsin hopes to hire an athletic director ‘within a few months’

MADISON (WKOW)- The search is on for the next athletic director at the University of Wisconsin after Barry Alvarez announced on Tuesday that he is retiring June 30 after 17 years as athletic director and 32 years with Wisconsin. https://wkow.com/2021/04/06/barry-alvarez-announces-retirement-from-badger-athletics/

The nine-member search committee will be chaired by Peter Miller, the UW Athletic Board chair and professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

In addition to Miller, here are the other members of the committee.

Paul Chryst, head coach, Wisconsin football and UW alumnus

Yvette Healy, head coach, Wisconsin softball

Elzie L. Higginbottom, President/CEO, East Lake Management & Development Corp. and UW alumnus

Ted Kellner, chairman and CEO, T&M Partners, LLC and UW alumnus

Jeff Mack, First Vice President, Business Development/Private Bank, Park Bank, community member of the Athletic Board and UW alumnus

Laurel Rice, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and past chair of the Athletic Board.

Alando Tucker, assistant coach, Wisconsin Men’s Basketball, and UW alumnus

Eden Rane, student-athlete, Lightweight Rowing, chair of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Athletic Board member.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said that Alvarez will not be part of the search although they may reach out to him for insight.

At a press-conference on Tuesday where Alvarez announced his retirement, he was asked about any advice he would give his successor.

"I know whoever comes in has to put their own fingerprints on the job," Alvarez said. "I wouldn't tell them how to do the job. I would be there to give support and advice any time they wanted it, but as a wise man once said, if it ain't broken, don't fix it."

Miller said that they hope to have an athletic director in place within a few months. According to Blank, the process will look different than in year's past.

"As far as I can see for every other athletic director search that has happened around this university, the process has been the following..the chancellor threw open his or her door and announced the candidate, and that's not what we're doing," UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said. "We are doing a full national search."

Blank stressed the importance of sustaining the success that Alvarez created and said it is critical to get this hire right.

"Leadership matters, and leadership matters for maintaining the culture and the ethos and the quality of programs we have here and if we get it wrong we will not maintain that, and that would be at a very high cost to our students, to our university, to the state," Blank said.

Deputy Athletic Director Chris McIntosh has been groomed by Alvarez to take over, but Alvarez was reluctant to campaign too much for him at Tuesday's press conference.

"People know how I feel about Mac," Alvarez said. "You know I feel like my responsibility somewhat was to have someone prepared. He will go through the process and I am sure that Mac will do a very good job in the process."



